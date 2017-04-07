Hearing Held On Challenge Toward Chambers’ Residency

Capitol of Nebraska, Lincoln. The building was designed by Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue and constructed between 1922 and 1932. The Indiana limestone structure draws on both Classical and Gothic architectural traditions, but represents major innovations in state capitol design.

A Legislative committee and legal counsel have been hearing testimony from State Senator Ernie Chambers and the man he defeated in last fall’s general election about allegations that Chambers does not live in his District 11 area of north Omaha.

Most of the hearing on Friday morning was centered around Chambers and his attorney, Mark McGuire, providing exhibits of proof through mail, bills, deeds that Chambers lives in his district.

The challenge was filed by John Sciara, who lost to Chambers last fall in the general election for the Legislature’s District 11 seat.

Sciara claims Chambers lives in Bellevue, at the home of his legislative aide.

At one point Friday morning, Sciara started questioning Chambers about monthly bills at his home near 18th and Pinkney in Omaha.

“Why is it you’re not able to identify the water usage of this (utility) bill?”, Sciara asked. Chambers replied, “Those amounts have been redacted.”

Sciara then asked who did the redaction, with Chambers claiming he did.

Chambers apparently is planning to file a motion to dismiss the case.