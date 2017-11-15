Smoke Alarm For Hearing Impared Helps Save People From Burning SW Lincoln Home

A father, his son and the family dog are safe because a smoke alarm went off inside their home in the 27th and Norman Circle neighborhood in south Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told KFOR News the father is hearing impaired, and fortunately had a specially designed strobe alarm used to wake up hearing impaired people.

“The strobe was going, the smoke detector was going off,” Bopp said. “The son did have to help his father out because he’s hearing impaired.”

Bopp says the hearing impaired smoke alarm may have been installed by LFR years ago. Fire damage is estimated at $40,000. Fire investigators have determined the blaze was started by a discarded cigarette.