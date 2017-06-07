Hearing On Keystone XL Oil Pipeline Set For Wednesday In O’Neill
By Jeff Motz
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 7:43 AM

Supporters and opponents of the Keystone XL oil pipeline are expected to converge in a northern Nebraska town to testify before a commission that will decide whether to approve the route through the state.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission has scheduled a public hearing Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the O’Neill Community Center in O’Neill. A similar hearing was held May 3 in York, and a five-day hearing with formal arguments is scheduled to run from Aug. 7-11 in Lincoln.

Commission members will accept public comment on a first-come, first-served basis. No decision is expected at the hearings.

The $8 billion pipeline From TransCanada would transport oil from Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

Related Content

Car Fire Spreads, Damages Garage At North Lincoln ...
Officials: Nebraska Prisoner Who Died Had Drugs In...
Regulators Shut Down Omaha Child Care Provider
Debit Card Use Now Encouraged For County Payments
Obesity, Depression Among Nebraska’s Health ...
Keep Valuables At Home, Not Your Car While At The ...