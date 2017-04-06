Hearing On Renewing Whiteclay Liquor Licenses Today

Today’s (Thursday) hearing on whether to renew liquor licenses of 4 Nebraska beer stores near South Dakota’s alcohol-plagued Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will air LIVE online from Nebraska Educational Telecommunications.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission hearing after constant scrutiny of Whiteclay’s four beer stores, which in 2015, sold about 3 1/2 million cans of beer. Commission Executive Director, Hobie Rupe, says the hearing will focus on whether the village has adequate law enforcement.