Photo Credit: 10/11 News

Hearing Scheduled For Possible Arsonist

As Lincoln Police continue to determine if a Lincoln man arrested after a January 1st arson is responsible for at least 8 fires in the Belmont neighborhood, the 43 year man arrested for one of them has appeared in court via a video monitor. David Fenstemaker’s preliminary hearing has been set for February 22nd.

Fenstemaker was developed as a suspect after a Lincoln Police officer recognized him from surveillance images from the January 1st fire at the Pet Care Center. Since Fenstemaker’s arrest, there have been no more arsons in Belmont.

 

Related Content

Two Dead In Plane Crash Near Valley
Grant To Help Head Start/Early Head Start Services
Higher UNL Enrollment Expected
Public Parking Rates To Change In 2017
Lincoln’s Public Safety Director Reacts to B...
Prison Director: Staff Failed To Follow Multiple ...