Hearing Scheduled For Possible Arsonist

As Lincoln Police continue to determine if a Lincoln man arrested after a January 1st arson is responsible for at least 8 fires in the Belmont neighborhood, the 43 year man arrested for one of them has appeared in court via a video monitor. David Fenstemaker’s preliminary hearing has been set for February 22nd.

Fenstemaker was developed as a suspect after a Lincoln Police officer recognized him from surveillance images from the January 1st fire at the Pet Care Center. Since Fenstemaker’s arrest, there have been no more arsons in Belmont.