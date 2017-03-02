Hearings On Whiteclay Beer License Applications Pushed To April

Hearings are pushed back a month on four beer license applications from the small community of Whiteclay.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission was originally scheduled to consider the applications Mar. 7, but hearings on the matter have now been set for April 6.

Commission Executive Director Hobert Rupe tells NBC Nebraska the date was changed after Omaha attorney David Domina told the Commission he would need more time than allotted to make a case against the licenses. Rupe says the Commission’s March hearing agenda included three hours for testimony, and the new April 6th date has been set aside specifically for the Whiteclay businesses alone. Rupe says Domina represents five of the 13 people who have filed citizen protests against the applications.

All four applicants, Arrowhead Inn, D&S Pioneer Service, State Line Liquor and Jumping Eagle Inn, were forced to fill out long-form applications for new licenses. In January, Sheridan County Commissioners gave local approval of the applications, sending the issue to the state liquor control panel.