Heavy Snow in Parts of Nebraska, West Snow expected in Lincoln

Blizzard warnings have been issued for northwest Iowa and the northeast corner of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service says a mix of rain and snow Thursday afternoon is expected to worsen into heavy, blowing snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected in some areas. The snowfall is expected to lessen as the storm system moves east.

The service says the severe conditions could include whiteout, which would make travel extremely hazardous.

The service also forecasts heavy snow elsewhere in both states. Up to 22 inches were reported on the ground in the northern Nebraska Panhandle late Thursday.

At midnight Thursday, Lincoln City crews will begin a material spreading operation of granular salt, pre-wet with anti-ice brine on all emergency snow routes, arterials, bus and school routes. Twenty units will be deployed and will remain on the roads until late Friday night. Plow teams will be available if conditions worsen. There will be no pre-treatment of roads with anti-ice brine due to an expected one-half inch of rain at the start of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. to midnight Friday. Rain is predicted for Thursday evening, which may change into snow after midnight Thursday. Total snow accumulation late Friday is expected to be up to four inches.

Please stay informed on the status of the weather by tuning to KFOR 1240 AM/103.3 FM. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.