Helpful Tips To Your Shopping This Holiday Season

It’s always best to shop locally, but many shoppers don’t shop small, they shop big by picking out items at major retailers on Black Friday or in the comfort of their homes on Cyber Monday.

Better Business Bureau of Nebraska President and CEO, Jim Hegarty, reminds you the Internet is full of traps. Hegarty says be wary of e-mail blasts or text messages that lead you to a website.

Small Business Saturday also is a good time to spend shopping for the holidays and helping the local economy. On KFOR’s Lincoln Live, City Council chair Roy Christensen, who owns an audiology business in Lincoln, says local businesses have the advantage of being able to focus on serving customers.

Christensen says if 20% of a small business’s customer base goes somewhere else to shop for Christmas, that business may not be “in business” in a couple of years.

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express.