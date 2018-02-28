HGTV Recognizes Lincoln Dog Park

Not even a year after they opened, Paws 4 Fun, the state’s only indoor dog park is receiving national recognition for their indoor facilities. HGTV recognized the business as one of the top 10 “incredible” indoor dog parks in the United States.

The Lincoln indoor dog park has four separate indoor parks for your pup. They have two designated parks for large dogs and two separate parks for smaller breeds. The play spaces include playground equipment, toys, and tunnels on top of anti-microbial and anti-bacterial turf designed specifically for dogs.

Owner Leon Kilmer said this is only the beginning for the park, “We are looking at trying to get the north building of the sports courts so we can expand into that and even the empty lot behind us to expand our outdoor area.” Kilmer said he’s also scouting for potential Paws 4 Fun locations in the Omaha area.

Though Kilmer said they have a lot of plans to expand, one of the first priorities of his business was to build relationships into the Lincoln community. “I see it as a symbiotic relationship. The more we grow, the more we can help other businesses and organizations,” Kilmer told KFOR News.

The park also offers grooming, self-grooming, dog-suite boarding, cat condo boarding, and family suite boarding for multiple family pets. In the summer, Paws 4 Fun will open their outdoor facilities that will include dock diving and an outdoor pool.

To see HGTV’s recognition, click here. And to visit the park’s website, you can click here.