A Hickman daycare remains shut down this morning because one of the children has tested positive for THC, the drug in marijuana that gets a person high. The daycare provider, 31 year old, Michelle Nicklas, has been cited for Child Abuse.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Nicklas had baked marijuana brownies over the weekend and used the same pan to bake cookies for her daycare children. Parents of other children at the daycare are being urged to have their children tested for THC.