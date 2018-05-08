HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: LSW, LSE, Norris & Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran Are State Bound
By Jeff Motz
|
May 8, 2018 @ 1:38 PM

Official pairings are out for the NSAA State High School Baseball tournament May 12-17.

Lincoln Southeast will play top-seed Creighton Prep Saturday morning at 10 to open up the Class A state baseball tournament, while Lincoln Southwest will play Omaha Burke in the game to follow at 1pm at Werner Park.

In Class B, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran plays Douglas County West at 10am Saturday, while Norris plays Hastings in the game to follow at 1pm at Sherman Field.

Click here to see the full bracket.

