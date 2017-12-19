HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: East boys and girls top seeds in HAC Tourney

Lincoln East’s boys and girls basketball teams have picked up the No. 1 seeds in the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament, which will be played Dec. 28-30.

In the boys bracket at East, the Spartans will take on No. 8 seed Lincoln Northeast to open up the tournament. On the girls side at Northeast, East will play No. 8 Lincoln North Star.

Opening round games are Thursday, Dec. 28. Consolation and semifinal games are Friday, Dec. 29. Championship, third-place, fifth-place and seventh-place games will be on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Here are the pairings:

Boys at Lincoln East

Thursday, Dec. 28

No. 1 Lincoln East vs. No. 8 Lincoln Northeast-2pm

No. 5 Lincoln High vs. No. 4 Lincoln Southwest-3:45pm

No. 3 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 6 Fremont-5:30pm

No. 7 Lincoln Southeast vs. No. 2 Grand Island-7:15pm

Friday, Dec. 29

East/LNE loser vs. LHS/LSW loser-2pm

North Star/Fremont loser vs. LSE/Grand Island loser-3:45pm

East/LNE winner vs. LHS/LSW winner-5:30pm

North Star/Fremont winner vs. LSE/Grand Island winner-7:15pm

Saturday, Dec. 30

2pm-7th Place

3:45pm-5th Place

5:30pm-3rd Place

7:15pm-Championship

Girls at Lincoln Northeast

Thursday, Dec. 28

No. 1 Lincoln East vs. No. 8 Lincoln North Star-2pm

No. 5 Fremont vs. No. 4 Lincoln Southeast-3:45pm

No. 3 Lincoln Northeast vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southwest-5:30pm

No. 7 Grand Island vs. No. 2 Lincoln High-7:15pm

Friday, Dec. 29

East/North Star loser vs. Fremont/LSE loser-2pm

LNE/LSW loser vs. Grand Island/LHS loser-3:45pm

East/North Star winner vs. Fremont/LSE winner-5:30pm

LNE/LSW winner vs. Grand Island/LHS winner-7:15pm

Saturday, Dec. 30

2pm-7th Place

3:45pm-5th Place

5:30pm-3rd Place

7:15pm-Championship