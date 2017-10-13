HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Knights Roll To Win Over Packers

Lincoln Southeast may have helped secure their possible post-season bid Thursday night, as the Knights dismantled Omaha South 51-14 at Seacrest Field.

Southeast (4-4) accounted for about 360 yards of offense, most of it on the ground. Running back Calvin Kyker scored two touchdowns and finished with 274 yards on the night. He scored on a five-yard run, then after a fumble recovery at the South 40-yard line, he scored on the first play from scrimmage that put Southeast up 24-0 with 11:28 left in the first half.

Quarterback Jack Strong nailed a 29-yard field goal on the Knights’ opening drive of the game, then scored on a quarterback sneak. Back up running back Jaden Davis scored twice in the first half, including the first score of the second quarter. Southeast led at halftime 38-0.

Another quarterback sneak, this one from 2-yards out from Strong extended the Southeast lead to 45-0 with 7:01 remaining in the third quarter. After a Kevin Tran interception to the South 3-yard line and two plays later, reserve running back Devlyn Bryan-Martin’s 2-yard touchdown run to end the Knights’ scoring run.

Omaha South (1-7) finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns from senior quarterback D’Marcion Henderson. He scored on a 1-yard run and another from 39-yards.