High School Football Week 6 Scores

Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southeast 21

Lincoln High 48, Omaha Central 0-Thursday

Lincoln North Star 35, Omaha Northwest 21-Thursday

Omaha North 44, Lincoln East 7

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast-Saturday at Memorial Stadium

North Platte at Lincoln Southwest-Saturday at Memorial Stadium

Lincoln Christian 41, Raymond Central 0

Lincoln Lutheran 35, Freeman 20

Waverly 28, Elkhorn 27

Norris 48, Nebraska City 21

Parkview Christian 50, Pawnee City 48

Elmwood-Murdock 14, Malcolm 0

Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 7

Millard South 38, Grand Island 17

Millard West 70, Omaha Bryan 0

Omaha Skutt 39, Columbus 7

Beatrice 41, South Sioux City 0

Gretna 49, Bennington 0

Omaha Gross 28, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0

Omaha Roncalli 44, Schuyler 0

Blair 52, Plattsmouth 27

York 42, Sidney 7

Fairbury 69, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Auburn 53, Conestoga 7

Boys Town 26, Wahoo Neumann 8

David City Aquinas 40, David City 0

Milford-Dorchester 50, Southern 8

Louisville 28, Syracuse 13

Wahoo 49, North Bend Central 6

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Palmyra 6

Yutan at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Diller-Odell at Omaha Christian Academy

Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Johnson-Brock 32

Tri County at Cedar Bluffs

Exeter-Milligan 58, Weeping Water 6

Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Meridian 8

Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 57, Sterling 20