Lincoln Pius X 49, Lincoln Southeast 21
Lincoln High 48, Omaha Central 0-Thursday
Lincoln North Star 35, Omaha Northwest 21-Thursday
Omaha North 44, Lincoln East 7
Fremont at Lincoln Northeast-Saturday at Memorial Stadium
North Platte at Lincoln Southwest-Saturday at Memorial Stadium
Lincoln Christian 41, Raymond Central 0
Lincoln Lutheran 35, Freeman 20
Waverly 28, Elkhorn 27
Norris 48, Nebraska City 21
Parkview Christian 50, Pawnee City 48
Elmwood-Murdock 14, Malcolm 0
Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 7
Millard South 38, Grand Island 17
Millard West 70, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha Skutt 39, Columbus 7
Beatrice 41, South Sioux City 0
Gretna 49, Bennington 0
Omaha Gross 28, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 0
Omaha Roncalli 44, Schuyler 0
Blair 52, Plattsmouth 27
York 42, Sidney 7
Fairbury 69, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Auburn 53, Conestoga 7
Boys Town 26, Wahoo Neumann 8
David City Aquinas 40, David City 0
Milford-Dorchester 50, Southern 8
Louisville 28, Syracuse 13
Wahoo 49, North Bend Central 6
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Palmyra 6
Yutan at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Diller-Odell at Omaha Christian Academy
Nebraska City Lourdes 42, Johnson-Brock 32
Tri County at Cedar Bluffs
Exeter-Milligan 58, Weeping Water 6
Falls City Sacred Heart 61, Meridian 8
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 57, Sterling 20
High School Football Week 6 Scores
