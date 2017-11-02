A-1 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Benson, 25-6, 25-6, 25-3
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22, 25-23
Championship=
Omaha Marian def. Omaha Westside, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
A-2 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lincoln East def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-4, 25-14, 25-7
Championship=
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-18, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15
A-3 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 15-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 15-5
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln North Star, 25-5, 25-4, 25-20
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-14, 25-17, 25-10
A-4 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19
Millard West def. Lincoln High, 25-1, 25-13, 25-6
Championship=
Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-10, 25-12
A-5 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Millard South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Papillion-LaVista South def. Fremont, 25-8, 25-10, 25-7
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Millard South, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
A-6 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Kearney def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-20, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha South, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-21
A-7 Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha North, 25-14, 25-16, 25-9
Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-10, 25-7, 25-8
Championship=
Millard North def. Lincoln Southeast, 27-29, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
High School Volleyball District Tournament Scores
