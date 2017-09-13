High School Volleyball Results From Tuesday

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln High, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-17, 25-10, 25-6
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-22, 25-8, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-27, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23
Waverly def. Norris, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14
Malcolm def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-6, 25-15, 25-12
East Butler Triangular=
East Butler def. Yutan, 25-14, 27-25
Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 25-13, 25-20