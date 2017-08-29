Historic Rescues, Historic Rains Continue

Rainfall in the Houston, Texas area went over the 50 inch level in some sections, according to trained Weather observers. The number of rescue calls to Houston’s 911 system also rose dramatically Tuesday.

Nebraska’s Task Force One, with members from the Lincoln, Omaha, and Papillion fire departments, has been working with crews from the state of Ohio, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet said they evacuated 120 residents of a nursing home hit by flooding in Katy, Texas, west of Houston, and another 45 people were rescued by their water crews in the southwest part of Houston .

Lincoln Fire Chief Micheal Despain told reporters Tuesday there are extra Task Force members here that could be needed in Texas, if conditions warrant. If that happens, he said, it will require extra help from nearby departments to handle day-to-day shifts and maintain fire protection here in Lincoln. Despain says LFR crews right now are working a lot of overtime.

The State of Nebraska increased its commitment of equipment and manpower to the flooded areas in Texas. The Nebraska National Guard now has 7 helicopters and 37 soldiers, from units in Lincoln and Grand island, either in Texas or on the way there.