A hit and run early Friday morning in southwest Lincoln is under investigation. Police say a car didn’t come to a full stop at a stop sign at 9th and Park Avenue, then hit a motorcyclist as it was crossing 9th Street before driving away. Police say the motorcyclist suffered only minor injuries. Finding the driver didn’t take police much time because the driver left the car parked in their driveway only a couple blocks from the scene. No details were given by police about an arrest being made.