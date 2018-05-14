Home Demand Up – Supply Down in Lincoln
By Dale Johnson
|
May 14, 2018 @ 8:29 AM

For the first time ever, an existing home in Lincoln sold for an average of more than $190,000.  It happened during the 1st Quarter.  Kyle Fischer, Executive Vice President of the Realtors Association of Lincoln tells KFOR NEWS also for the first time ever, a new home sold in Lincoln topped $300,000.  WHY ???  Demand.  There are only 261 existing homes for sale in Lincoln.  That’s it !!!  Low inventory resulted in a 5% to 6% drop in homes sold in the 1st Quarter, while new home sales increased by 4%.  It doesn’t take long for a home to sell.  Rich Rodenburg with Nebraska Home Sales in Lincoln tells KFOR NEWS median days on market is 3 days.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ex-Announcer Gets Jail Time, Probation, Fines After Monday Conviction Ricketts Responds to Radio Attack Ad Reports Smoking, Lightning Related Fires Over The Weekend In Lincoln Area Former Huskers, Team USA Gearing Up For New FIVB Volleyball Nations League UPDATE: Compromise Reached On School Safety Initiative, Council to Vote Next Week Over 260 Pounds Of Pot Found In North Lincoln Traffic Stop