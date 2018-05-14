Home Demand Up – Supply Down in Lincoln

For the first time ever, an existing home in Lincoln sold for an average of more than $190,000. It happened during the 1st Quarter. Kyle Fischer, Executive Vice President of the Realtors Association of Lincoln tells KFOR NEWS also for the first time ever, a new home sold in Lincoln topped $300,000. WHY ??? Demand. There are only 261 existing homes for sale in Lincoln. That’s it !!! Low inventory resulted in a 5% to 6% drop in homes sold in the 1st Quarter, while new home sales increased by 4%. It doesn’t take long for a home to sell. Rich Rodenburg with Nebraska Home Sales in Lincoln tells KFOR NEWS median days on market is 3 days.