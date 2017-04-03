Home of Four Husker Football Players Burglarized

Burglars apparently got in through an unlocked door at a home where four Nebraska football players live in northwest Lincoln.

It happened just before 3am Sunday in the 5400 block of North 11th Street.

Lincoln Police say one of the victims came home, saw two women leaving out the garage. He then walked in and saw two men trying to take off with a TV, before finding two other men inside.

All of the suspects took off in separate vehicles and the four men are described as being in their early to mid 20s.

A laptop, video game system and a collection of men’s watches were taken for a loss of nearly $3,200.