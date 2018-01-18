Home Hit By Gunshot In Reported Drive-By

Bullet hole in an upstairs window of a home near 33rd and Randolph from early Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2018. (Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported on Sunday in a central Lincoln neighborhood.

Investigators say a 47-year-old man woke up early Sunday morning heard a loud noise in his home northeast of 33rd and Randolph. The man thought nothing of it until later, when he found a bullet hole in an upstairs window.

The bullet ended up in the ceiling. Police right now have no suspects.