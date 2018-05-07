Home Invasion Robbery In Southeast Lincoln
By Jeff Motz
May 7, 2018 @ 8:05 AM
An overnight home invasion robbery in the College View area remains under investigation.

Lincoln Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in an apartment near 46th and Prescott.  According to investigators, five people forced their way into the apartment. Police believe one of the suspects had a handgun and another suspect had a pipe-like weapon.

A 20-year-old victim was able to run to a nearby gas station for help. A 22-year-old woman at the home was struck in the head with a metal object, which required staples.

Police said the suspects ransacked the apartment and got away with a PlayStation 4, a cell phone, and a purse were stolen.

 

