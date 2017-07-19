Hot Weather Stressful For People, Air Conditioners

An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Lincoln area through Friday evening and finding a way to stay cool is important, if you or someone you know doesn’t have air conditioning.

There are some places available to keep cool.

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department will extend hours until 8 p.m. at the Belmont Community Center, 1234 Judson Street, and the “F” Street Community Center at 13th and “F”.

Most Lincoln City Library branches are open until 8 p.m. Those without air conditioning also can cool off during regular hours at senior centers and other recreation centers as well as other public locations such as theaters and shopping malls. For more details about hours, go to Lincoln.NE.gov.

Here are some tips to stay a little cooler. Close your blinds to prevent the sun from shining in, don’t cooking with a stove or oven during peak hours, keep your thermostat at 78 degrees and use a fan, which can decrease the temperature by 3 to 4 degrees.

For every degree you raise the temperature in your house, you’ll save 3-to-5% on your cooling costs.