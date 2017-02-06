Houchin Helps Huskers Defeat Iowa

The Power of Pink was with the 20th-ranked Nebraska women’s gymnastics team, as they defeated No. 22 Iowa at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon 196.825-195.725. In front of a sea of pink shirts for the Power of Pink Meet for Breast Cancer Awareness, the Huskers exhibited a spectacular performance, earning a number of career and season-high scores, including NU’s highest team score of the season.

Nebraska (6-3, 3-1 Big Ten) swept the event titles in the meet. Taylor Houchin won the vault title with a score of 9.875, while Megan Schweihofer and Sienna Crouse shared the bars title with scores of 9.90. Grace Williams and Danielle Breen took first place on beam with scores of 9.875. On the floor, Ashley Lambert won the title with a score of 9.925.

Houchin set a new all-around career high, scoring a 39.350 to win her first-career all-around title. Jennie Laeng finished second with a score of 39.300, while Crouse took third with a solid 39.275.

For the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-1 Big Ten), Mollie Drenth led the way with an all-around score of 39.175.