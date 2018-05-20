House Fire Displaces Lincoln Family

A family couldn’t stay in their home Saturday night due to a fire earlier that morning. The family believes the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.

Battalion Chief Leo Benes with Lincoln Fire & Rescue said crews were called to 7111 S. Hampton Road, around S. 70th and A streets, at about 6:30 a.m.

LFR said crews were able to save a significant amount of the property, but the fire did cause about $25,000 in damage. No one was injured, but the family will likely be displaced for a period of time until the home can be repaired.