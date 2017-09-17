House Fire In South Lincoln Turns Deadly

Fire crews do overhaul work at a home that caught fire Thursday, Sep. 14, 2017 at 35th and "D" Street. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

A 93-year-old Lincoln man, who was critically hurt in a house fire Thursday morning at 35th and “D”, has died.

Lincoln Police confirming with KFOR News on Sunday that Pierre Pettinger passed away on Saturday.

Police say he was found in a first-floor room after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after firefighters had been called to the house for a fire. Pettinger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person also was in the home at the time of the fire and suffered less serious injuries.

Fire officials say a power strip overheated and items on top of it caught fire.