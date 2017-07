Big bucks for a big global company based out of Lincoln. The World Herald reports Hudl has secured a $30 million infusion of capital from familiar investors, including Lincoln-based, Nelnet, Silicon Valley venture fund, Accel, and Jeff and Tricia Raikes.

The 11 year old company’s video software is aimed at coaches and players competing in more than 30 sports around the world. Hudl reports it has 6 million users and more than 153,000 teams that use its software.