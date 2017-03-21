Huge Fire At Multi-Million Dollar KC Apartment Complex

A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in suburban Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reports Monday’s blaze at the multimillion-dollar City Place development in Overland Park blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby. Some residents were evacuated…no reports of injuries.

The newspaper reports the fire appeared to be coming from 2 buildings under construction at the development and within minutes began to spread to nearby houses. Authorities say at least 6 other fires were reported at nearby homes