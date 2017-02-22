Hundreds Gather To Protest Deb Fischer

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Grand Manse during the Noon hour yesterday (Tuesday), while inside, Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, spoke to the Lincoln Independent Business Association. The World Herald reports a group, “Indivisible Lincoln” were upset Senator Fischer had not scheduled any public meetings during the current Congressional recess, but had time to meet with LIBA.

Protesters managed to entering hallways of the Grand Manse, chanting “Do your job.” Some banged on a window where inside Fischer was answering questions. No one was arrested.