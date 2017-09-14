HUSKER ATHLETICS: Eichorst Issues Statement In Light of New Football Schedules

In light of recent criticism by some Nebraska football fans through blogs and social media postings over the new Big Ten schedule starting in 2020, Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to clarify Nebraska’s position regarding the dates of our season-ending football games in 2020 and 2021 as announced earlier this week by the Big Ten Conference. At this time no final decision has been made on what dates these two games will actually be played. As in past years, the Big Ten releases opponent matchups and typically assigns these match-ups to Saturday. That has been the case in the past when we agreed to move our season ending games against Iowa from Saturday to Friday.

“Moving forward we will do everything possible to maintain our tradition of playing games on the Friday after Thanksgiving. We look forward to playing Iowa on the Friday after Thanksgiving through 2019.”

Eichorst will address the media late Thursday afternoon, after football practice. Hear excerpts in KFOR Sports Friday morning.