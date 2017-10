The 2018 Nebraska baseball schedule is out, which includes 27 home games at Hawks Field. Nebraska opens its season with eight neutral-site games during two trips to Arizona.

NU’s season opener is set for Feb. 16 at the Husker Classic in Tempe, Ariz. The teams competing at the Husker Classic are UC Riverside and Washington State.

NU will play four games from Feb. 16-18, including a doubleheader on Feb. 17.

Click here to see the full 2018 Nebraska baseball schedule.