HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Wins Weekend Series Over Maryland

The Nebraska baseball team (22-23, 6-10 Big Ten) won the rubber match against Maryland, 5-2, at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon. Senior Matt Warren earned the win after going a season-high 6.2 shutout innings. He recorded four strikeouts, while allowing five hits and one walk. Paul Tillotson made a relief appearance of 0.2 inning before Jake Hohensee notched his team-high 11th save in 1.2 innings of work. Nebraska turned four double plays during the game and for the second consecutive game, didn’t commit any errors. The two teams were scoreless through three innings before Nebraska scored one run in the bottom of the fourth. Senior Scott Schreiber continued his torrid pace with a solo home run to right field. It marked his second home run of the weekend, his 18th of the season and the 44th of his career to put him in a tie for fourth on NU’s career chart with Alex Gordon. NU tacked on three runs in the fifth to build a 4-0 advantage. Jaxon Hallmark hit a leadoff single before Alex Henwood advanced him to third with a double. Ben Klenke doubled to drive in both of them. Mojo Hagge singled to put runners on the corners before a strikeout. Jesse Wilkening’s sacrifice fly scored Klenke. In the eighth, Nebraska scored one run to extend its lead to 5-0. Angelo Altavilla drew a one-out walk and then advanced to third when Jaxon Hallmark reached on an error. Henwood walked to load the bases. Carter Cross hit a sacrifice fly that brought in one run. In the top of the ninth, Maryland scored two runs. The Terrapins fall to 20-27 overall with a 6-11 record in Big Ten play. The Huskers face Creighton at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (CT) on the CBS Sports Network.