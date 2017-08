HUSKER BASKETBALL: Big Ten Schedules Out For Men’s and Women’s Teams

The Nebraska Men’s basketball team will play two Big Ten Conference games in early December. The Huskers will play Michigan State Dec. 3 and Minnesota Dec. 5, the same week they play Creighton in the non-conference. The rest of the Big Ten schedule for Nebraska will resume on January 2nd at Northwestern. ┬áThe Husker women’s basketball team has their first Big Ten Conference game of the 2017-18 season on December 28th at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Ohio State.

Click here for the men’s basketball schedule.

Click here for the women’s basketball schedule.