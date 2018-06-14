HUSKER BASKETBALL: Nebraska and Oklahoma State To Play In Famed Sanford Pentagon

The Husker basketball team will make its first trip to Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday, Dec. 16, as the Huskers will an old conference rival in a unique setting.

The Sanford Pentagon will host a matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma State, as Heritage Court will be the scene of the first meeting between the two programs since 2011. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7, by visiting Ticketmaster.com. The start time and television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The contest will be Nebraska’s first trip to the 3,200-seat Pentagon, which has hosted 23 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013. Oklahoma State played in the venue on Dec. 12, 2015, defeating Minnesota, 62-60.

“We are excited for Nebraska to make their debut at the Pentagon and to welcome back Oklahoma State to Heritage Court where they have won before,” said Kevin Lampe, executive vice president of Sanford Sports. “Two power conference programs coming off winning seasons is an outstanding matchup, and this game will be another great experience for the players and fans.”

“Going back to Sioux Falls is special. I know there are a lot of Husker fans in the state, and to go back and play a high-major game in Sioux Falls will be a lot of fun for everyone,” said Nebraska head coach and Doland, South Dakota, native Tim Miles. “My parents (Tip and Alyce) plus all four siblings are in South Dakota, so to be able to play a game there is a unique opportunity. The role that Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon have played is also very important. What they have done for college basketball in the Dakotas is incredible.”

A member of the Big Ten, Nebraska is coming off a 22-11 season, going 13-5 in the conference in 2017-18. The Huskers fell in the first round of the NIT tournament. Nebraska returns five players who made at least 13 starts for NU in 2017-18 among its 10 returning letterwinners.

Oklahoma State, a Big 12 program, finished the 2017-18 season with a 21-15 record. The Cowboys advanced to the third round of the NIT tournament last season, and OSU posted six wins over top-25 opponents, including a school-record four wins over top-10 squads. OSU became the first team since 2003 to earn a regular-season sweep over Kansas, and had four victories over teams in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

Nebraska is 64-53 all-time against Oklahoma State dating back to 1927. The teams have not played each other since the Huskers’ final Big 12 game, a 54-53 Oklahoma State victory in the 2011 Big 12 Tournament.