HUSKER FOOTBALL: Alternate Uniforms To Honor NU’s ’97 National Championship Team

The University of Nebraska and adidas Football have unveiled the new Husker ‘97 alternate football uniform, which will be worn Saturday, October 7 vs. Wisconsin. Inspired by the 1997 undefeated squad that went 13-0, the Husker ‘97 alternate football uniforms celebrate the 20th anniversary of the championship team that had an average margin of victory of 30 points and produced five All-Americans, a Lombardi Award winner and an Outland Trophy winner.

Developed in collaboration with the University of Nebraska athletic department, the Husker ’97 alternate uniforms seamlessly blend a retro design that pays tribute to Nebraska’s classic signature style with cutting-edge innovation.

Centered around a one-to-one recreation of the mesh jerseys worn during the 1990’s, adidas designers were able to recreate the visual aesthetic and texture of the traditional numbers by utilizing a new framis screen-printing technique that also allows for flexibility and movement. Additional detailing for the retro look includes the classic white pants and the traditional white Cornhuskers helmet that features a classic red “N” logo on the sides and accented with player numbers featured in red the back of the helmet.

The new Primeknit Husker ‘97 alternative uniform is at the forefront of design and innovation, providing players the perfect blend of style and technology for elite performance. Made with a cutting-edge, proprietary yarn blend that increases durability and abrasion resistance, Primeknit is the premier compression uniform system, featuring the latest generation of adidas TECHFIT technology. Primeknit helps keep players cool and increases range of motion, giving athletes an unrivaled level of comfort and allowing them to perform at their highest levels. The jersey’s padlock system secures tension over the shoulder pads, while the bodymap fit adheres to the player, making it difficult for opponents to grab, hold or tackle.

The Husker ‘97 theme continues on the TECHFIT compression baselayer with the “Huskers” wordmark prominently place on the chest and accented with traditional stripes on the sleeves to help replicate the look that old school jerseys. Additionally, the theme carries onto the black adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves, featuring a white oversized graphic of the “Huskers” moniker. The adizero 5-Star 5.0 gloves feature 4-way stretch mesh for compression fit and GripTack for consistent control in all weather conditions. To complete the homage, the team will don all black adidas adizero and FREAK cleats.