HUSKER FOOTBALL: Assistant Coach Elliott Dies After Battle With Cancer

Bob Elliott, who was hired as Nebraska football’s safeties coach before assuming the role of defensive analyst, died Saturday. He was 64-years-old.

According to the Des Moines (Iowa) Register, Elliott died in hospice care in Iowa City after battling cancer. Elliott changed his job title on June 20 when the cancer came back and had been on hiatus from Nebraska.

Elliott played college football at the University of Iowa, before embarking on a 38-year coaching career. His stops include Iowa (as a grad assistant and later a full-time assistant), Kent State, Ball State, three stints at Iowa State, North Carolina, Kansas State, San Diego State, and Notre Dame before coming to Nebraska in February.

Coaching came by naturally for Elliott. His father, Chalmers “Bump” Elliott, was the head football coach at Michigan and former athletic director at Iowa. Bob’s uncle, Pete Elliott, was the head coach at Nebraska in 1956.

Elliott is survived by his wife, Joey, son Grant, daughter Jessica and his father. Funeral services are pending.