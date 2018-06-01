HUSKER FOOTBALL: Big Ten Announcing Kick Off Times For Six Nebraska Games

The Nebraska Football Team will usher in the Scott Frost era under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 1 against Akron.

The game, which will be televised nationally on FOX at 7 p.m., was one of six kickoff times for the 2018 season announced Thursday by the Big Ten Conference.

Nebraska also learned kickoff times for its three other September home games: September 8th against Colorado at 2:30, September 15th against Troy at 11 am, and the 29th against Purdue at 2:30 or 3. Also, the road game at Northwestern Oct. 13th will be at 11 am, and the Black Friday game at Iowa will also be at 11 am.

All six games will be televised. Times and other TV network designations for the rest of the 2018 Husker football schedule will be released at a later time.