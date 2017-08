Nebraska football coach Mike Riley and Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco on Monday handed out 16 blackshirts to the top defensive players.

Here are the players that received blackshirts.

Freedom Akinmoladun

Mohamed Barry

Dicaprio Bootle

Alex Davis

Carlos Davis

Khalil Davis

Luke Gifford

Lamar Jackson

Josh Kalu

Eric Lee, Jr.

Marcus Newby

Antonio Reed

Mick Stoltenberg

Chris Weber

Aaron Williams

Dedrick Young II

The blackshirt jersey tradition dates back to the Bob Devaney coaching era in 1962.