HUSKER FOOTBALL: Defense Preparing For Talented Arkansas State Offense

A two-hour workout Tuesday afternoon for the Nebraska football team, as they gear up for the season opener Saturday night at Memorial Stadium against Arkansas State.

Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco spoke after practice, talking about how the Red Wolves are talented on offense.

“Great offense, innovative system, awesome challenge for our defense, strong perimeter players and really good quarterback play,” Diaco said. “[The] tight end is a talented player and the way that they do their business, they know it inside and out. The head football coach and the offensive coaches have a great dynamic offensive system. They run it really well. They’ve outscored folks in their years and have had great success as a team, led by their offense.”

This week, 16 Husker defensive players received the coveted Blackshirt practice jersey. Diaco explained how they determined which players earned a Blackshirt.

“You can’t grow up, I don’t think, as a defender in this country as a football player and not know about the Blackshirt defense and the ideologies and habits of defending that brings,” Diaco said. “The learning is something that I already know that this isn’t the end for someone that has been honored with that responsibility, it’s the beginning. It’s the beginning of a process, it’s the beginning of a responsibility and accountability to work, habits, leadership, strain, pain.”

Nebraska will workout again Wednesday afternoon, as they prepare for the season opener with Arkansas State Saturday at 7pm inside Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on BTN.