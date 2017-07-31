HUSKER FOOTBALL: Fall Practice Begins On Good Note

The Nebraska football team kicked off the 2017 season on Sunday with the start of fall camp, practicing outside the the Hawks Championship Center on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields in helmets and jerseys for just over two hours.

Head Coach Mike Riley, who is now on his third year with the Huskers, spoke with the media following practice to summarize the first day of practice saying, “I think these rules are good. It’s a little bit hard sometimes because of the enthusiasm for the first day is at a high level and you have to pull them back on the physical part of it. We don’t have shoulder pads on so you don’t want a big collision. You have to practice appropriately when you are in the trenches, you got to be careful down the field. I think it’s still good to break in like this and get a little bit of a foundation before we put more gear on.”



The Huskers practiced on Monday morning. They’ll workout again on Tuesday.