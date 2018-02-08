HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost’s First Recruiting Class Complete

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s first recruiting class may rank in the Top 25 nationally, after signing 24 scholarship commits during the signing period.

After the first 13 signed in December, the remaining 11 signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Frost told reporters he is working with Athletic Director Bill Moos on filling the roster more. He “ideally” wants 150 players. Last year, the roster was around 135.

Below is the list of scholarship and walk-on players.

2018 Scholarship Recruits

Nebraska’s December Signing Class

Information on the members of Nebraska’s class that signed during the early-signing period in December can be found below.

2018 Walk-On Recruits

* – part of Nebraska’s early-signing class in December 2017

# – began classes at Nebraska in January 2018