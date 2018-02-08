HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost’s First Recruiting Class Complete

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s first recruiting class may rank in the Top 25 nationally, after signing 24 scholarship commits during the signing period.
After the first 13 signed in December, the remaining 11 signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.
Frost told reporters he is working with Athletic Director Bill Moos on filling the roster more. He “ideally” wants 150 players. Last year, the roster was around 135.
Below is the list of scholarship and walk-on players.
2018 Scholarship Recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|WT.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Willie Canty
|OL
|6-6
|290
|Belle Glade, Fla.
|Glades Central
|Braxton Clark
|DB
|6-3
|180
|Orlando, Fla.
|Dr. Phillips
|Andre Hunt
|WR
|6-0
|175
|Palm Dale, Calif.
|Paraclete
|Cam’ron Jones
|DB
|6-1
|200
|Mansfield, Texas
|Mansfield HS
|Miles Jones
|ATH
|5-9
|170
|Miramar, Fla.
|American Heritage HS
|Casey Rogers
|DL
|6-5
|250
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.)
|CJ Smith
|DB
|6-3
|190
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Oxbridge Academy
|Caleb Tannor
|OLB
|6-3
|225
|Stone Mountain, Ga.
|Miller Grove HS
|Cam Taylor
|DB
|6-0
|190
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Park Crossing HS
|Maurice Washington
|RB
|6-1
|190
|Stockton, Calif.
|Trinity Christian Academy (Texas)
|Dominick Watt
|WR
|6-1
|200
|Hollywood, Fla.
|Miramar HS
Nebraska’s December Signing Class
Information on the members of Nebraska’s class that signed during the early-signing period in December can be found below.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|WT.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|David Alston
|OLB
|6-5
|225
|Saint Paul, Minn.
|Woodbury HS
|Greg Bell
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Chula Vista, Calif.
|Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
|Will Farniok
|OL
|6-3
|260
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Washington HS
|Will Honas
|ILB
|6-2
|225
|Wichita, Kan.
|Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC
|Cameron Jurgens
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Beatrice, Neb.
|Beatrice HS
|Katerian Legrone
|ATH
|6-3
|230
|Atlanta, Ga.
|The B.E.S.T. Academy
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|6-2
|205
|Fresno, Calif.
|Clovis West HS
|Justin McGriff
|ATH
|6-6
|220
|Tampa, Fla.
|Jefferson HS
|Barret Pickering
|PK
|6-0
|180
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Hoover HS
|Tate Wildeman
|DL
|6-6
|250
|Parker, Colo.
|Legend HS
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|6-1
|200
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
|Mike Williams
|WR
|5-10
|175
|Lake City, Fla.
|Columbia HS/East Miss. CC/Georgia Southern
|Jaron Woodyard
|WR
|5-11
|180
|Gaithersburg, Md.
|The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
2018 Walk-On Recruits
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|WT.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Jake Archer
|LB
|6-0
|195
|Omaha, Neb.
|Skutt Catholic HS
|Anthony Banderas
|LB
|6-0
|200
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Southwest HS
|Brody Belt *#
|RB
|5-9
|170
|Omaha, Neb.
|Millard West HS
|Moses Bryant
|ATH
|5-11
|195
|Elkhorn, Neb.
|Elkhorn South HS
|Chris Cassidy *
|LB
|6-1
|210
|Lincoln Neb.
|Pius X HS
|Colton Feist
|DE
|6-2
|225
|Yutan, Neb.
|Yutan HS
|AJ Forbes
|OL
|6-4
|230
|Bellevue, Neb.
|West HS
|Justin Holm *#
|WR
|6-4
|175
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Southwest HS
|Joseph Johnson
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Gretna, Neb.
|Gretna HS
|Bryson Krull
|TE
|6-5
|220
|North Platte, Neb.
|North Platte
|Wyatt Liewer
|WR
|6-3
|165
|O’Neill, Neb.
|O’Neill HS
|Matt Masker
|QB
|6-1
|205
|Kearney, Neb.
|Kearney Catholic HS
|Cade Mueller
|LS
|6-1
|225
|Gretna, Neb.
|Gretna HS
|Simon Otte
|ATH
|6-2
|180
|York, Neb.
|York HS
|Cameron Pieper *
|LS
|6-3
|220
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Southwest HS
|Ryan Schommer *
|OLB
|6-5
|215
|Norfolk, Neb.
|Norfolk HS
|Collin Shefke *
|OL
|6-5
|275
|Lincoln, Neb.
|Southwest HS
|Isaiah Stalbird
|DB
|6-1
|200
|Kearney, Neb.
|Kearney HS
* – part of Nebraska’s early-signing class in December 2017
# – began classes at Nebraska in January 2018