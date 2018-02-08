HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost’s First Recruiting Class Complete
By Jeff Motz
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 9:30 AM

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s first recruiting class may rank in the Top 25 nationally, after signing 24 scholarship commits during the signing period.

After the first 13 signed in December, the remaining 11 signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Frost told reporters he is working with Athletic Director Bill Moos on filling the roster more.  He “ideally” wants 150 players.  Last year, the roster was around 135.

Below is the list of scholarship and walk-on players.

2018 Scholarship Recruits

Name Pos. Ht. WT. Hometown Previous School
Willie Canty OL 6-6 290 Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central
Braxton Clark DB 6-3 180 Orlando, Fla. Dr. Phillips
Andre Hunt WR 6-0 175 Palm Dale, Calif. Paraclete
Cam’ron Jones DB 6-1 200 Mansfield, Texas Mansfield HS
Miles Jones ATH 5-9 170 Miramar, Fla. American Heritage HS
Casey Rogers DL 6-5 250 Syracuse, N.Y. Westhill HS/Old Farms Prep School (Avon, Conn.)
CJ Smith DB 6-3 190 West Palm Beach, Fla. Oxbridge Academy
Caleb Tannor OLB 6-3 225 Stone Mountain, Ga. Miller Grove HS
Cam Taylor DB 6-0 190 Montgomery, Ala. Park Crossing HS
Maurice Washington RB 6-1 190 Stockton, Calif. Trinity Christian Academy (Texas)
Dominick Watt WR 6-1 200 Hollywood, Fla. Miramar HS

Nebraska’s December Signing Class

Information on the members of Nebraska’s class that signed during the early-signing period in December can be found below.

Name Pos. Ht. WT. Hometown Previous School
David Alston OLB 6-5 225 Saint Paul, Minn. Woodbury HS
Greg Bell RB 6-0 200 Chula Vista, Calif. Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
Will Farniok OL 6-3 260 Sioux Falls, S.D. Washington HS
Will Honas ILB 6-2 225 Wichita, Kan. Bishop Carroll HS/Buter CC
Cameron Jurgens TE 6-4 245 Beatrice, Neb. Beatrice HS
Katerian Legrone ATH 6-3 230 Atlanta, Ga. The B.E.S.T. Academy
Adrian Martinez QB 6-2 205 Fresno, Calif. Clovis West HS
Justin McGriff ATH 6-6 220 Tampa, Fla. Jefferson HS
Barret Pickering PK 6-0 180 Birmingham, Ala. Hoover HS
Tate Wildeman DL 6-6 250 Parker, Colo. Legend HS
Deontai Williams DB 6-1 200 Jacksonville, Fla. Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
Mike Williams WR 5-10 175 Lake City, Fla. Columbia HS/East Miss. CC/Georgia Southern
Jaron Woodyard WR 5-11 180 Gaithersburg, Md. The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC

2018 Walk-On Recruits

Name Pos. Ht. WT. Hometown Previous School
Jake Archer LB 6-0 195 Omaha, Neb. Skutt Catholic HS
Anthony Banderas LB 6-0 200 Lincoln, Neb. Southwest HS
Brody Belt *# RB 5-9 170 Omaha, Neb. Millard West HS
Moses Bryant ATH 5-11 195 Elkhorn, Neb. Elkhorn South HS
Chris Cassidy * LB 6-1 210 Lincoln Neb. Pius X HS
Colton Feist DE 6-2 225 Yutan, Neb. Yutan HS
AJ Forbes OL 6-4 230 Bellevue, Neb. West HS
Justin Holm *# WR 6-4 175 Lincoln, Neb. Southwest HS
Joseph Johnson LB 6-3 220 Gretna, Neb. Gretna HS
Bryson Krull TE 6-5 220 North Platte, Neb. North Platte
Wyatt Liewer WR 6-3 165 O’Neill, Neb. O’Neill HS
Matt Masker QB 6-1 205 Kearney, Neb. Kearney Catholic HS
Cade Mueller LS 6-1 225 Gretna, Neb. Gretna HS
Simon Otte ATH 6-2 180 York, Neb. York HS
Cameron Pieper * LS 6-3 220 Lincoln, Neb. Southwest HS
Ryan Schommer * OLB 6-5 215 Norfolk, Neb. Norfolk HS
Collin Shefke * OL 6-5 275 Lincoln, Neb. Southwest HS
Isaiah Stalbird DB 6-1 200 Kearney, Neb. Kearney HS

* – part of Nebraska’s early-signing class in December 2017
# – began classes at Nebraska in January 2018

