HUSKER FOOTBALL: Iowa Hands Nebraska A 56-14 Season Ending Loss

Akrum Wadley ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa scored 28 points in less than a 7-minute span over the halves on its way to a 56-14 win over Nebraska on Friday in what could have been coach Mike Riley’s last game with the Cornhuskers.

Tight end and Omaha South graduate Noah Fant returned to his home state and caught three passes for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) won for the first time in three games since its upset of Ohio State on Nov. 4.

The Huskers (4-8, 3-6) lost four straight to end the season, finished with their fewest wins since 1961 and lost five home games for the first time since 1957. Riley is 19-19 in three seasons, with last year’s loss at Iowa starting a 10-losses-in-14-games slide. The Huskers have dropped 12 of 18 since opening last season 7-0 and ranked No. 7.

Iowa scored in the final minute of the first half to tie it 14-all on Nate Stanley’s 4-yard pass to Fant, who grew up 50 miles away in Omaha, and the Hawkeyes struck for three quick touchdowns in the third quarter to take control.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette returned the second-half kickoff 74 yards, and would have had a touchdown if it hadn’t been for an illegal block in the back. Five plays later Wadley ran in from a yard.

After Nebraska went three-and-out, Stanley connected with Fant for 44 yards and James Butler ran for 12 to put the Hawkeyes up 28-14.

Tanner Lee threw his 14th interception of the season on Nebraska’s next possession, and Wadley went 29 yards to score his third touchdown and become the fourth Iowa player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

It was 42-14 entering the fourth quarter after Fant went 68 yards on a catch-and-run touchdown.

Nebraska’s Stanley Morgan Jr. set the school’s single-season receiving record on his 28-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He ended the season with 986 yards.