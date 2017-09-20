HUSKER FOOTBALL: NU Preparing For Rutgers, Who Has Familiar Foes On Sidelines

The Nebraska football team continues preparations for its Big Ten opener against 1-2 Rutgers, after working out for two hours in full pads on Tuesday.

The Huskers have faced spread offenses so far this season, which defensive coordinator Bob Diaco says means fresh troops, especially in the defensive line, have to be rotated in to back up the starters.

When the Huskers meet Rutgers Saturday, they will face a familiar coach. The Rutgers offensive coordinator is former Minnesota Gophers head coach Jerry Kill. The Gophers won in Lincoln in 2014 and in Minneapolis the year before that. Kill spent five seasons as head coach at Minnesota. He is in his first year as Rutgers Offensive Co-ordinator.

The Rutgers head coach is Chris Ash. He has faced Nebraska ten times as an assistant, both at Iowa State and Wisconsin.