HUSKER FOOTBALL: Remaining Season Tickets On Sale May 30

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics)–With kickoff for the 2018 football season less than 100 days away, Husker fans have the opportunity to be a part of the game-day experience at Memorial Stadium this fall. The Nebraska Athletic Department will place approximately 600 remaining season tickets on sale on Wednesday, May 30 at 10 a.m . Fans interested in purchasing tickets may do so at Huskers.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-8-BIG RED. The remaining seats are located in both end zones of Memorial Stadium and are at lower donation levels, beginning at $150 per seat. Purchases will be limited to four tickets per account. “I have heard from many Husker fans who want to be there from the start of the Coach Frost era, and this is a great opportunity to do just that,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “It is also important to me that we have as many new season ticket holders as possible at Memorial Stadium, so we are limiting the number of tickets one individual can purchase.” Season tickets for the 2018 football season are $399 for a seven-game ticket package, or $57 per game. Season ticket holders receive the benefit of more than a 20 percent cost savings versus the price of single-game tickets. New season ticket buyers will pay for their tickets and donation at the time of purchase.