HUSKER FOOTBALL: Riley Addresses Competition for RB, Stoltenberg’s Status

The Nebraska football team worked out for two hours Tuesday afternoon in full pads and helmets inside Memorial Stadium.

Head Coach Mike Riley talked to the media after practice, saying it was a pretty long day for the team but it ended with good work and enthusiasm. Riley also talked about defensive lineman Mick Stoltenberg, who missed practice last week because of an injury.

“He came back Monday and has done these two days all day,” Riley said. “He’s doing well.”

As far as the running back situation and who’s likely in line to be the starter for the September 2 game against Arkansas State, Riley says he’s not ready to single anyone out yet.

“I actually think that the three guys that are healthy right now; Tre Bryant, Mikale Wilbon and Devine (Ozigbo) throughout camp have been fairly consistent and flashed as good players throughout. They’re making it difficult,” Riley added. “The other guy that before, he missed a few days here with the ankle, Jaylin Bradley, has really flashed also.”

Riley says he’ll have a depth chart for running back likely by the first part of next week.

Senior wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El has been tabbed to be the top punt returner, while Tyjon Lindsey and Stanley Morgan, Jr. are other possibilities.

Nebraska will practice again on Wednesday afternoon.