HUSKER FOOTBALL: Riley Receives 1-Year Contract Extension
By Jeff Motz
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 7:23 AM
Mike Riley, Nebraska head football coach. (Courtesy of NU Athletics)

Nebraska football coach Mike Riley has been given a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

Riley originally signed a five-year contract when he was hired in December 2014. He signed the extension last month and is now on a four-year contract.

No salary for the fourth year was listed in paperwork the university provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Riley’s base salary is $2.9 million this year, $3 million in 2018 and $3.1 million in 2019.

Riley is 16-12 with the Cornhuskers, including 1-1 this season after a 42-35 loss at Oregon last week.
Athletic director Shawn Eichorst said the extension “is indicative of our great belief in his leadership of our program and in our future with him at the helm.”

Related Content

Big Ten Increasing Number of Football Games Starti...
NCAA Waiver Gives Huskers’ Copeland 2 Years ...
High School Volleyball Results From Tuesday
HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Copeland Reportedly...
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL: Hunter Earns Weekly B1G Honor
NWU FOOTBALL: QB Curti Named IIAC Offensive Player...