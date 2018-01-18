HUSKER FOOTBALL: Spring Game Set For April 21

Date and time for the 2018 Nebraska Football Red-White Spring Game has been set for Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Last fall the spring game had been listed as April 14, 2018.

Reserved tickets for the game are $10 each and will go on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. More details on ticket sales will be available closer to the on-sale date.

The 2018 Nebraska Football Season Ticket Request List is now available by clicking here.

All sections of Memorial Stadium will be available for the 2018 Spring Game. The largest crowd for the Red-White Spring Game was 80,149 in 2008, and the contest has drawn better than 54,000 fans each year since 2004.