HUSKER FOOTBALL: Spring Game Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

LINCOLN–(NU Athletic Communications)–Nebraska fans can secure their tickets for the Red-White Spring Game presented by First National Bank beginning next week. The spring game will be played on Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff set for 11 a.m., marking the public debut of Head Coach Scott Frost’s 2018 Huskers.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets with a 24-hour exclusive window beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. In addition, individuals who are on the 2018 Season Ticket Request list can purchase spring game tickets beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets is one of the many benefits offered to season ticket holders. Nebraska fans may purchase tickets on-line at Huskers.com, by phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing office, located in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays).

All individuals entering Memorial Stadium for the spring game will need a ticket. The majority of tickets are $10 and all seats are reserved. A limited number of $20 club seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as demand for the spring game is expected to be at an all-time high. For each of the past several years, more than 20,000 tickets were sold on the first day of sales, and Nebraska has drawn more than 54,000 fans for every Red-White game since 2004.

Nebraska will again conduct the Drug Free Pledge at this year’s game, and for the third year youth taking the pledge will do so from their seats. Youth eighth grade or younger taking the Drug Free Pledge will be admitted for free, but must secure a complimentary ticket.

UNL students will be admitted for free, but must secure a ticket for admittance. UNL faculty and staff can purchase a reserved ticket for $5 with a staff ID.