HUSKER FOOTBALL: Ten Scholarship Commits Sign With Nebraska

The Nebraska Football team received ten scholarship commits on Wednesday, the first day of the early college signing period. Locally, Beatrice tight end Cameron Jurgens chose the Big Red, after numerous schools were interested in him.

The headliner of the 2018 recruiting class is quarterback Adrian Martinez from Fresno, California, who will enroll at Nebraska for second semester. JUCO (ju-co) running back Greg Bell also signed with the Huskers.

Several in-state walk-on commits have signed with the Nebraska football team during the early signing period. Three walk-ons are from Lincoln Southwest: Justin Holm, Cameron Pieper and Collin Shefke.

Nebraska is hoping to sign more than 20 scholarship recruits to the 2018 class before the end of the signing period in February.

The Class Breakdown:

By State

Alabama (1): Pickering (Hoover)

California (2): Bell (Bonita Vista/Arizona Western CC), Martinez (Clovis West)

Colorado (1): Wildeman (Legend HS)

Florida (1): Williams (Trinity Christian/Jones County JC)

Georgia (1): Legrone (B.E.S.T. Academy)

Maryland (1): Woodyard (The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC)

Minnesota (1): Alston (Woodbury)

Nebraska (1): Jurgens (Beatrice)

South Dakota (1): Farniok (Washington)

By Position

Offense (6)

OL – Farniok

QB – Martinez

RB – Bell

TE – Jurgens

TE/WR: Legrone

WR: Woodyard

Defense (3)

DB – Williams

DL – Wildeman

LB – Alston

Specialist (1)

PK – Pickering