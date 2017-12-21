HUSKER FOOTBALL: Ten Scholarship Commits Sign With Nebraska

The Nebraska Football team received ten scholarship commits on Wednesday, the first day of the early college signing period. Locally, Beatrice tight end Cameron Jurgens chose the Big Red, after numerous schools were interested in him.
The headliner of the 2018 recruiting class is quarterback Adrian Martinez from Fresno, California, who will enroll at Nebraska for second semester. JUCO (ju-co) running back Greg Bell also signed with the Huskers.
Several in-state walk-on commits have signed with the Nebraska football team during the early signing period. Three walk-ons are from Lincoln Southwest: Justin Holm, Cameron Pieper and Collin Shefke.
Nebraska is hoping to sign more than 20 scholarship recruits to the 2018 class before the end of the signing period in February.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|WT.
|Hometown
|Previous School
|David Alston
|OLB
|6-5
|225
|Saint Paul, Minn.
|Woodbury HS
|Greg Bell
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Chula Vista, Calif.
|Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
|Will Farniok
|OL
|6-3
|260
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Washington HS
|Cameron Jurgens
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Beatrice, Neb.
|Beatrice HS
|Katerian Legrone
|WR/TE
|6-3
|230
|Atlanta, Ga.
|The B.E.S.T. Academy
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|6-2
|205
|Fresno, Calif.
|Clovis West HS
|Barret Pickering
|PK
|6-0
|180
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Hoover HS
|Tate Wildeman
|DL
|6-6
|250
|Parker, Colo.
|Legend HS
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|6-1
|200
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
|Jaron Woodyard
|WR
|5-11
|180
|Gaithersburg, Md.
|The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC
The Class Breakdown:
By State
Alabama (1): Pickering (Hoover)
California (2): Bell (Bonita Vista/Arizona Western CC), Martinez (Clovis West)
Colorado (1): Wildeman (Legend HS)
Florida (1): Williams (Trinity Christian/Jones County JC)
Georgia (1): Legrone (B.E.S.T. Academy)
Maryland (1): Woodyard (The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC)
Minnesota (1): Alston (Woodbury)
Nebraska (1): Jurgens (Beatrice)
South Dakota (1): Farniok (Washington)
By Position
Offense (6)
OL – Farniok
QB – Martinez
RB – Bell
TE – Jurgens
TE/WR: Legrone
WR: Woodyard
Defense (3)
DB – Williams
DL – Wildeman
LB – Alston
Specialist (1)
PK – Pickering