HUSKER FOOTBALL: Ten Scholarship Commits Sign With Nebraska
By Jeff Motz
|
Dec 21, 2017 @ 8:12 AM

The Nebraska Football team received ten scholarship commits on Wednesday, the first day of the early college signing period. Locally, Beatrice tight end Cameron Jurgens chose the Big Red, after numerous schools were interested in him.

The headliner of the 2018 recruiting class is quarterback Adrian Martinez from Fresno, California, who will enroll at Nebraska for second semester. JUCO (ju-co) running back Greg Bell also signed with the Huskers.

Several in-state walk-on commits have signed with the Nebraska football team during the early signing period. Three walk-ons are from Lincoln Southwest: Justin Holm, Cameron Pieper and Collin Shefke.

Nebraska is hoping to sign more than 20 scholarship recruits to the 2018 class before the end of the signing period in February.

Name Pos. Ht. WT. Hometown Previous School
David Alston OLB 6-5 225 Saint Paul, Minn. Woodbury HS
Greg Bell RB 6-0 200 Chula Vista, Calif. Bonita Vista HS/Arizona Western CC
Will Farniok OL 6-3 260 Sioux Falls, S.D. Washington HS
Cameron Jurgens TE 6-4 245 Beatrice, Neb. Beatrice HS
Katerian Legrone WR/TE 6-3 230 Atlanta, Ga. The B.E.S.T. Academy
Adrian Martinez QB 6-2 205 Fresno, Calif. Clovis West HS
Barret Pickering PK 6-0 180 Birmingham, Ala. Hoover HS
Tate Wildeman DL 6-6 250 Parker, Colo. Legend HS
Deontai Williams DB 6-1 200 Jacksonville, Fla. Trinity Christian HS/Jones County JC
Jaron Woodyard WR 5-11 180 Gaithersburg, Md. The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC

The Class Breakdown:

By State
Alabama (1): Pickering (Hoover)
California (2): Bell (Bonita Vista/Arizona Western CC), Martinez (Clovis West)
Colorado (1): Wildeman (Legend HS)
Florida (1): Williams (Trinity Christian/Jones County JC)
Georgia (1): Legrone (B.E.S.T. Academy)
Maryland (1): Woodyard (The Avalon School/Arizona Western CC)
Minnesota (1): Alston (Woodbury)
Nebraska (1): Jurgens (Beatrice)
South Dakota (1): Farniok (Washington)

By Position
Offense (6)
OL – Farniok
QB – Martinez
RB – Bell
TE – Jurgens
TE/WR: Legrone
WR: Woodyard

Defense (3)
DB – Williams
DL – Wildeman
LB – Alston

Specialist (1)
PK – Pickering

