Husker Men Move To No. 1 in Dual Meet Rankings

By Greg Smith
|
Mar 28, 7:27 AM

The Nebraska men’s track and field team took over the No. 1 spot in the Track & Field News Dual Meet Rankings released on Monday.

After winning the team title at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational, the Huskers passed Indiana and Texas Tech for the top spot in the initial outdoor rankings. The Huskers went 6-0 in two home quadrangulars during the indoor season and have two more quads on the outdoor schedule this season. The No. 2 team is Texas Tech, whose lone loss during the indoor season was to Nebraska in Lincoln at the Huskers’ adidas Classic. The two teams meet in a rematch on April 28 in Lubbock, along with Baylor and Wichita State. Texas A&M, Indiana and Air Force round out the top five.

The Husker men have won 17 consecutive dual/tri/quad meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the NCAA per DailyRelay.com. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents.

To be ranked, a team must compete in one or more dual meets (defined as a scored meet between four or fewer teams). Teams are ranked on wins and losses, marks, and strength and depth of dual meet schedule.

